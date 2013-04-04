MILAN, April 4 Italian tax police said on Thursday a number of oil companies operating in Italy had artificially boosted the price of petrol at the pump through intra-company deals.

In a statement, police said an investigation aimed at ascertaining the reasons behind a steep rise in petrol prices in Italy had uncovered "the existence of a fraudulent increase in the price of fuel through speculative dealings that have damaged consumers."

The police did not name any of the companies involved.

An investigative source with direct knowledge of the situation said oil major Eni, Shell, Esso, Tamoil, TotalErg, Q8 and Api were at the centre of the probe.

No company was under a formal investigation, the source said. Eni declined to comment. The other companies were not immediately available for comments.