PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN, April 4 Italian tax police said on Thursday a number of oil companies operating in Italy had artificially boosted the price of petrol at the pump through intra-company deals.
In a statement, police said an investigation aimed at ascertaining the reasons behind a steep rise in petrol prices in Italy had uncovered "the existence of a fraudulent increase in the price of fuel through speculative dealings that have damaged consumers."
The police did not name any of the companies involved.
An investigative source with direct knowledge of the situation said oil major Eni, Shell, Esso, Tamoil, TotalErg, Q8 and Api were at the centre of the probe.
No company was under a formal investigation, the source said. Eni declined to comment. The other companies were not immediately available for comments.
LONDON, March 9 Britain needs a new trade deal with the European Union which gives UK and EU insurers and reinsurers the right to operate across borders, an industry lobby group said on Thursday.
SANTIAGO, March 8 BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station on Wednesday.