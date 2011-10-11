ROME Oct 11 British special forces on Tuesday stormed an Italian cargo ship hijacked by Somali pirates in an operation to free the crew, an Italian defence ministry spokesman said.

The 56,000-ton bulk carrier Montecristo was hijacked 620 miles off Somalia on Monday by five pirates in a small boat, according to the owners. It was carrying a 23-man crew from Italy, India and the Ukraine.

Italy's ANSA newagency said the rescue operation, which was in progress, was agreed between British Defence Minister Liam Fox and his Italian counterpart Ignazio La Russa (Reporting Daniele Mari, Writing by Barry Moody)