ROME Oct 11 British and American forces stormed a hijacked Italian cargo ship in the Indian Ocean on Tuesday, freeing the 23-man crew and capturing 11 Somali pirates, Italian officials said.

The Italian Foreign Ministry issued a statement welcoming the release which it said was carried out by forces from two naval vessels, one from the United States and one from Britain. It said the crew of the 56,000-ton bulk carrier Montecristo had taken refugee inside an armoured shelter on the ship when it was hijacked and had continued to control its movements, bringing it closer to an area where anti-piracy forces were patrolling. (Writing By Barry Moody)