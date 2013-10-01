ROME Oct 1 Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party should back Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta in a confidence vote on Wednesday, party secretary Angelino Alfano said on Tuesday.

"I remain firmly convinced that our entire party should support Letta in a confidence vote. There are no groups or factions," he said.

A party source said Alfano was leaning towards backing the Letta government even if that meant breaking with Berlusconi.

A spokeswoman for Alfano declined to comment.