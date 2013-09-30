BRIEF-Fairfax announces reset div rate on series K preferred shares
* Fairfax announces reset dividend rate on its series k preferred shares
ROME, Sept 30 Italy's main business lobbies have warned that the collapse of Enrico Letta's government would have serious consequences for the country's economy which is struggling to emerge from a two-year-long recession.
"A government crisis now would cause very serious damage to Italy and risk plunging the country into a negative spiral, with grave consequences for companies and families," the associations of industrialists, banks, insurers and co-ops said in a joint statement.
Italy was left without a functioning government after centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday withdrew the five ministers from his People of Freedom party (PDL) from the government.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)
* Acasta Enterprises Inc says appointment of Ian Kidson as company's chief operating officer and chief financial officer
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.1 billion as at February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: