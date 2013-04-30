BRIEF-Discovery Equity Partners reports 6.5 pct stake in Entellus Medical
* Discovery Equity Partners Reports 6.5 pct stake in Entellus Medical Inc as of Feb 23 - SEC filing
ROME, April 30 Europe must show the same determination to promote growth as it does to maintain sound public finances, Italy's new prime minister, Enrico Letta, said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a press conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel during a visit to Berlin, Letta said Rome was committed to maintaining budget discipline. "Our task is to continue with policies of fiscal consolidation and keeping public accounts in order," he said.
Letta is visiting European leaders this week, immediately after inaugurating his new government, in a drive to win leeway from the European Union to stimulate an economy that has seen six quarters of recession.
BOSTON, March 6 A group representing large institutional investors has approached index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.
TORONTO, March 6 Canada's benchmark stock index edged up on Monday to its highest close in 11 days as financial and energy shares climbed, while mining stocks weighed as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.