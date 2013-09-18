* Berlusconi not expected to bring down government
* Media magnate is highly unpredictable
* Will launch renewed party, attack judges
By Barry Moody
ROME, Sept 18 Silvio Berlusconi has timed a
delayed nationwide television address on his political future to
coincide with a preliminary Senate vote on Wednesday on his
expulsion from parliament, aides said.
But political sources and local media said he would not use
the address to torpedo the fragile left-right governing
coalition of centre-left Prime Minister Enrico Letta - at least
for now - despite weeks of threats to do so.
However, the 76-year-old media magnate is highly
unpredictable and in the past has made several versions of video
announcements so he can choose one only at the last minute.
The address was originally expected on Tuesday but aides
said it was now likely just before the Senate committee begins
voting at 8.30 p.m. (1830 GMT).
Angelino Alfano, secretary of Berlusconi's centre-right
People of Freedom (PDL) party, said his leader would make a
final decision on the government only after the vote, where
Letta's Democratic Party (PD) says it will support expulsion.
In recent days, the billionaire businessman has appeared to
step back from threats to bring down the government over the
vote, which follows a conviction for tax fraud in early August.
Instead he is expected to resurrect his first political
party, Forza Italia (Go Italy), rail against leftist judges he
accuses of persecuting him and vow to remain in politics despite
the conviction which will confine him to house arrest or
community service for most of the next year.
He wants Forza Italia to replace the PDL in an attempt to
revitalise centre-right voters and appeal to young people.
Political sources say Berlusconi appears to have listened to
PDL doves, business allies and members of his family who believe
sparking a crisis now could badly rebound on the centre-right as
well as damaging his media empire financially.
Italy is mired in its worst postwar recession and Berlusconi
risks taking the blame for irresponsibly worsening the crisis if
he provokes more instability over his legal problems. Polls show
a large majority of Italians against snap elections.
The depth of Letta's problems was underlined on Wednesday
when a government source said the finance ministry was
considering delaying the target of a balanced structural budget
from 2013 to 2014.
ITALY LAGS PEERS
The euro zone's third largest economy is lagging behind many
of its peers in climbing out of recession, partly because
Letta's government is too divided to pass vital reforms.
PDL chamber of deputies floor leader Renato Brunetta said on
Wednesday the coalition would collapse if the government hiked
VAT sales tax, as a government source told Reuters it would
probably do in October.
Financial officials are already struggling to keep Italy
within EU public deficit limits after meeting PDL demands to
repeal an unpopular housing tax and delaying the 1 percent VAT
hike.
The Senate committee on Wednesday night is expected to
reject a recommendation by a senior PDL member of the panel,
Andrea Augello, to confirm Berlusconi as a senator.
It will then elect a leftist replacement for Augello - there
is an anti-Berlusconi majority in the committee - who will draw
up a recommendation to expel him which should be voted on by
early October. After that the case goes to the full Senate for a
final decision expected by mid-October.
Any of these votes could trigger a crisis although
Berlusconi may be waiting until November, when he can paint it
as a battle against moves by the centre-left to raise taxes as
part of next year's budget discussions.
Berlusconi is also thought to be trying to find a way to
blame a crisis on the fractious PD, which is in turmoil ahead of
a party congress in the autumn, where charismatic Florence mayor
Matteo Renzi is expected to be elected party leader.