* Berlusconi says government must go on
* Strife over verdict has menaced delicate coalition
* Words from centre-right leader may help calm government
By Naomi O'Leary
ROME, Aug 4 Thousands of supporters of Silvio
Berlusconi protested in Rome on Sunday against a tax fraud
conviction that has rocked Italy's fragile coalition, but the
centre-right leader said the government must continue.
Addressing the 2,000-strong crowd, a subdued Berlusconi
again bitterly attacked what he calls leftist judges and
insisted he was innocent, but said he would continue to support
the shaky coalition of his centre-right People of Freedom (PDL)
party with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of Prime
Minister Enrico Letta.
"We have said loud and clear that the government must go
forward to approve the economic measures that we asked for and
were agreed," Berlusconi told the rally, making clear that he
was in no rush to force a snap election as some of his hawkish
supporters have demanded.
"What drives us is not our personal interests. Always the
interests of everyone and of our Italy come first."
Dressed in a navy t-shirt under a suit jacket, the
76-year-old's restrained performance was a contrast to his usual
ebullient public appearances and his voice cracked several times
during the address.
Italy's supreme court on Thursday upheld a four-year jail
sentence - commuted to one year - for the media mogul. It was
the first definitive conviction he has suffered in dozens of
trials since he stormed into politics in 1994. He says leftist
magistrates are trying to subvert democracy by forcing him out
of politics.
He is expected to serve the sentence either under house
arrest in one of his luxurious residences or doing community
service. Offenders over 70 are not normally sent to jail.
The PDL has been lobbying for President Giorgio Napolitano
to pardon Berlusconi, which political sources say he has angrily
rejected as impossible for several reasons, including because
Berlusconi is still awaiting a verdict in an appeal against a
conviction for paying for sex with a minor in the so-called
"Rubygate" scandal.
The level of anger in the PDL over the sentence and PD
insistence that the law must be upheld have raised real fears of
a collapse of the coalition government.
But even if the government continues, the strife is likely
to dim hopes for reforms desperately needed to drag the euro
zone's third largest economy out of its longest post-war
recession.
SUMMER LULL
Defence minister Mario Mauro told newspaper Il Sussidario
earlier there was an awareness in the government that the
delicate coalition risked breakdown, but any move towards
elections is unlikely until parliament returns from its summer
recess and Italians from their sacrosanct August holidays.
Analysts point out that Berlusconi may hesitate to bring
down the government and force elections because the sentence
will prevent him campaigning or standing as a candidate, and the
party depends not only on his wealth but his charisma and
communication skills.
In addition, until a dysfunctional electoral law is changed,
a new election is likely to produce an even more chaotic outcome
than the last vote in February.
Head of State Napolitano and Letta both say the country
cannot afford another election at a moment of economic crisis.
After his speech, in which he defiantly said he would remain
in the political fight, Berlusconi greeted emotional supporters,
many of them women, in the crowd. Some of them wept as he shook
their hands.
"I'm here to support our leader, who is the only person in
Italy and perhaps in Europe acting as a barrier against the
advance of the 'red judges'," supporter Marielle Menegatti told
Reuters at the rally outside Berlusconi's Renaissance palace
home near parliament.
The four times prime minister's words at the Sunday rally
may help to calm days of political tension since the supreme
court verdict.
One of Berlusconi's most loyal and hawkish supporters, PDL
deputy Daniela Santanche, earlier threatened a mass resignation
by centre-right lawmakers unless Napolitano issued a pardon,
which she said was Berlusconi's right.
"We are in a dictatorship. There is a power that has
overruled democracy (the judiciary)," Santanche told daily Il
Fatto Quotidiano in an interview published on Sunday.
"Berlusconi's conviction deserves a revolution."