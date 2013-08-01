ROME Aug 1 Italy's top court upheld a jail sentence against Silvio Berlusconi for tax fraud on Thursday in a ruling which could throw the country's fragile coalition government into crisis.

The Court of Cassation confirmed a four-year jail sentence - commuted to one year under an amnesty - imposed by a lower court. But it ordered a further judicial review of a ban on holding public office imposed for the same offence.

The long awaited ruling is likely place the fragile left-right coalition led by Prime Minister Enrico Letta under severe strain although Berlusconi has pledged that his centre-right party will maintain its support for the government. (Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody)