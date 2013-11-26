* Berlusconi party to announce break with govt on Tuesday
* Letta govt expected to survive confidence vote
* Vote to expel Berlusconi from parliament expected
Wednesday
By Paolo Biondi
ROME, Nov 26 Silvio Berlusconi's party will vote
against the government in a confidence vote over the 2014 budget
and will announce its withdrawal from the ruling coalition, a
source in his Forza Italia party said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta is expected to survive without
Berlusconi's support, but the vote has brought the clash between
the two to a head a day before the Senate is expected to strip
the four-time premier of his parliamentary seat after his August
tax-fraud conviction.
A broad left-right coalition, formed after February's
deadlocked national election, has backed Letta since April.
Berlusconi, however, prompted a split in his party when he tried
and failed to bring down the government last
month.
The rift has left 30 centre-right senators and 27 deputies
supporting the government, which is enough to guarantee its
survival at a vote scheduled to happen after 9 p.m. (2000 GMT).
The coalition government "has failed in all its missions,"
media magnate Berlusconi said during an interview with one of
his TV channels.
The budget, the object of intense negotiations between
coalition partners, includes some tax cuts on labour costs but
the European Commission has warned it might not achieve debt
reduction targets.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso called
Berlusconi on Tuesday to urge him to remain by Letta's side, but
his plea probably fell on deaf ears, a Forza Italia lawmaker
told Reuters.
Tensions are running high ahead of a bid to expel the
four-time premier from the Senate. The vote, for which
Berlusconi has called street rallies to protest, is expected
late on Wednesday.
If ejected from parliament, Berlusconi will lose immunity
from arrest and from being wiretapped by investigators as he
faces at least two other criminal probes and appeals a
conviction for paying for sex with an underage prostitute.
Confidence votes limit the scope for time-consuming
amendments and are regularly called to speed legislation. It is
just one part of the budget's passage through parliament, which
must be completed by the end of the year.