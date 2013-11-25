ROME Nov 25 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta's fragile coalition government will call a confidence vote to pass the 2014 budget law in the Senate this week, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dario Franceschini said on Monday.

The budget, which includes some timid tax cuts on labour costs and deficit-cutting measures, is currently scheduled to be voted on Tuesday, but the vote could be delayed. Confidence votes are often called to speed through legislation in the Italian parliament.

"The confidence vote is necessary not only to guarantee a quick approval (of the budget law) but also to verify... the trust between the government and its parliamentary majority," Franceschini said in a statement.