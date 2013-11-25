ROME Nov 25 Italian Prime Minister Enrico
Letta's fragile coalition government will call a confidence vote
to pass the 2014 budget law in the Senate this week,
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dario Franceschini said on
Monday.
The budget, which includes some timid tax cuts on labour
costs and deficit-cutting measures, is currently scheduled to be
voted on Tuesday, but the vote could be delayed. Confidence
votes are often called to speed through legislation in the
Italian parliament.
"The confidence vote is necessary not only to guarantee a
quick approval (of the budget law) but also to verify... the
trust between the government and its parliamentary majority,"
Franceschini said in a statement.