ROME, Sept 27 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta's cabinet will meet at 1730 GMT on Friday, a statement said, as coalition infighting over the future of centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi threatened to bring down the government.

The meeting will be the first since a threat this week by centre-right lawmakers to quit over moves to expel Berlusconi from parliament following a tax fraud conviction. It was expected to discuss measures to cut the budget deficit and to head off an increase in sales tax due to take effect on Oct. 1.

The government said last week it was on track to overshoot the European Union deficit ceiling of 3 percent of output if it did not take extraordinary action this year.