BRIEF-OGE Energy, subsidiary each entered into new unsecured 5-yr revolving credit facilities
* OGE Energy Corp - co, subsidiary each entered into new unsecured five-year revolving credit facilities - sec filing
ROME May 2 Italy's new Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday that the country must keep its budget deficit below the European Union's 3 percent of gross domestic product ceiling this year and in the future.
In testimony to parliament, Saccomanni said that any measures the government takes to spur growth, like tax cuts, must be fully funded and not raise the deficit.
* OGE Energy Corp - co, subsidiary each entered into new unsecured five-year revolving credit facilities - sec filing
* Files for short form base shelf prospectus of up to $10 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Secured commitments to refinance existing senior secured credit facilities with a new 7 year term loan B of $1,700 million