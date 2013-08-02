ROME Aug 2 Italy's centre right must push for
reform of the justice system or seek new elections, former Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi told lawmakers from his People of
Freedom Party, according to a source at the meeting on Friday.
"If there is no reform of the justice system, we are ready
for new elections," he told the meeting, according to the
source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
On Thursday a court upheld a conviction for tax fraud
against Berlusconi, threatening both his position as
centre-right leader and the stability of Italy's fragile
coalition government.
(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Naomi O'Leary)