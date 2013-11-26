ROME Nov 26 Silvio Berlusconi's party confirmed on Tuesday that it would no longer support Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government, saying it disagreed with the administration's economic policy, Forza Italia lawmaker Paolo Romani told reporters.

"The conditions for remaining in the ruling coalition no longer exist," Romani said, ahead of a Senate confidence vote on the 2014 budget which Berlusconi's Forza Italia party will now oppose.

Letta's government is expected to survive without Berlusconi's support because of a rebellion within the centre-right that led to a split earlier this month. Almost 60 lawmakers have left Berlusconi's party and pledged their support to the government.