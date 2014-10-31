(Updates with swearing in, confirming choice, background)
ROME Oct 31 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
appointed Paolo Gentiloni, a close ally and former
communications minister, to be Italy's new foreign minister on
Friday, in a surprise decision.
Gentiloni, who was sworn in on Friday night by President
Giorgio Napolitano, replaces Federica Mogherini, who left the
foreign ministry this week to become the EU's new top diplomat.
As foreign minister, Gentiloni, a senior member in the prime
minister's Democratic Party (PD), will now play a key role in
the remaining two months of Italy's presidency of the European
Union, which ends on Dec. 31.
He faces the delicate task of dealing with Russia over gas
supplies for energy-needy Italy and will also have to liaise
with other countries on immigration issues.
Italy has long called for the EU to share more of the
financial costs and social burden it has to confront because of
the migrants and refugees who arrive on its southern shores from
Africa and the Middle East.
An emergency Italian sea rescue mission called "Mare
Nostrum" (Our Sea), which saved the lives of more than 100,000
migrants from Africa and the Middle East, is being closed to
make way for a more limited operation called Triton, overseen by
EU border control agency Frontex. Human rights groups have
warned the smaller-sized operation could lead to many more
migrants drowning.
Gentiloni, 59, had not been mentioned in political circles
as a candidate in recent weeks. Renzi had wanted to replace
Mogherini with another woman, to preserve gender parity in his
16-member Cabinet, sources had said.
Gentiloni is a member of the lower house foreign affairs
committee and speaks English, but he is not known as a
specialist in international diplomacy.
The decision to select Gentiloni appeared to have been taken
after Renzi met Napolitano on Thursday to discuss the
appointment of a new foreign affairs chief, suggesting Gentiloni
was a compromise candidate.
Gentiloni is seen as a Renzi loyalist, but also as a
behind-the-scenes figure who does not seek the limelight. He was
communications minister in the government of Romano Prodi from
2006-8.
He takes over from Mogherini, who has been appointed the
European Union's head of foreign affairs and security, replacing
Britain's Catherine Ashton and giving Italy more sway in
Brussels.
Renzi, 39, has faced criticism, even from within his own
party, for having surrounded himself with low-profile ministers
who do not overshadow his leadership and media presence.
Gentiloni has a degree in political science and is a former
journalist. In the late 1990s, he was on the team that organised
the 2000 Catholic Church Jubilee celebrations in Rome, and in
2005-2006 served as head of a parliamentary committee that
oversees the activity of state broadcaster RAI, which is
publicly funded.
