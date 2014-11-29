ROME Nov 29 Beppe Grillo, the unruly comic who
built Italy's 5-Star Movement into one of the most potent
anti-establishment forces in Europe, is struggling to stop a
steady slide following months of infighting and electoral
setbacks.
After a week that saw two local election defeats and two
parliamentary members expelled from the party, Grillo announced
his movement needed a more formal leadership structure.
A five-member committee, approved by an online poll, will
take over much day-to-day running with the aim of strengthening
foundations for the future.
The 66-year-old Grillo said he would remain as "guarantor"
but what that means is unclear.
"I'm pretty tired, as Forrest Gump would say," he wrote in
his blog beneath a mock-up of himself as the movie character,
telling a band of followers that he is ending a marathon run
across the country.
One of the most successful of the anti-system parties that
have blossomed in Europe during the financial crisis, Grillo's
movement is fuelled by anger at a corrupt and inefficient
political class.
It remains Italy's second-biggest party but after its
triumph in the 2013 elections, when it won 25 percent of the
vote, it has struggled in parliament.
In the latest of a string of disputes over issues including
whether members may appear on television, two deputies were
thrown out this week, accused of failing to repay state funding
as party rules demand.
The latest expulsions left the 5-Star Movement with 143
seats in parliament, compared with the 163 it won last year.
It has done poorly in recent local elections, taking only 13
percent and 5 percent respectively last week in the regions of
Emilia-Romagna and Calabria.
In its place, the anti-immigrant Northern League, which
shares Grillo's hostility to the euro, is capturing more of the
protest vote, coming second in Emilia-Romagna, a traditional
stronghold of the left.
Even Silvio Berlusconi, fighting to regain influence
following a conviction for tax fraud, has re-emerged. In an
opinion poll last week, he beat Grillo's personal approval
rating for the first time in months.
"Grillo's tired. I'm in better form than ever," he said on
Saturday.
Marco Travaglio, a prominent columnist for Il Fatto
Quotidiano, a newspaper generally sympathetic to Grillo's
movement, wrote that the disputes were "suicidal" and would only
strengthen Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, "who, with adversaries
like this, can stay 100 years."
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)