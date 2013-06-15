* Three billion euros to go toward public works
* Electricity bills to be lightened by 550 million euros
* Letta says more measures to come next week
* Repeats 2013 deficit will be under 3 percent of GDP
By Steve Scherer
ROME, June 15 Italian Prime Minister Enrico
Letta on Saturday announced a package of measures to fund public
works projects and cut red tape in a bid to pull the euro zone's
third-largest economy out of recession while respecting European
budget limits.
Letta said the government would meet again on Wednesday and
Friday to introduce further measures to simplify bureaucracy,
loosen hiring rules and fight youth unemployment.
The decree law reduces some of the harshest penalties
available to a much-hated tax collection agency, Equitalia, and
streamlines the legal process for civil disputes.
"These are all measures that are needed to restart the
country's economy," Letta said after a cabinet meeting that
lasted more than five hours. They include a "significant impulse
for many public works projects", he said.
The decree frees up nearly 3 billion euros for public works
projects this year, which will create 30,000 temporary
construction jobs, the Public Works Ministry said in a
statement.
The funds will be redirected from other projects that were
not going to able to spend the money this year, Public Works
Minister Maurizio Lupi said.
About 600 million euros will go to improvements in the
national rail network, 300 million euros for maintaining tunnels
and bridges, 300 million euros for improving school buildings,
and 100 million euros for projects in small communities.
Electricity bills will be reduced by a total of 550 million
euros in part by reducing the tax to fund renewable energy
providers, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said, without
saying how much this would cost producers.
DEFICIT
Letta, now in his second month as head of an uneasy
right-left coalition government, is seeking to spur growth
without increasing the budget deficit, already seen coming in
just under the European Union's 3 percent of GDP ceiling.
Earlier on Saturday, Letta assured European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso that Italy would stick to its goal
to keep the deficit at 2.9 percent of output this year.
"Italy wants to keep its promise," Letta said during a joint
news conference earlier on Saturday. "That means not racking up
debt but making economic, social and fiscal policy choices while
parsimoniously managing public resources."
Data so far this year point to a sharply widening fiscal
gap, fuelling concerns that the deficit could significantly
exceed last year's level of exactly 3 percent.
Letta, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party, is
struggling to balance Italy's commitments to the EU with
coalition promises to cut taxes.
At the insistence of Silvio Berlusconi's centre right, Letta
has suspended a housing tax on primary residences and is also
under pressure to block an increase in sales tax due to take
effect next month.
But Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday
scrapping the housing tax on first homes altogether and
permanently blocking the sales tax increase would cost 8 billion
euros ($10.6 billion) per year.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)