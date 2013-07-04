* Government to seek to speed overdue payments to companies
* Second coalition meeting on property tax set
* Monti threatened to withdraw support over pace of reforms
* Internal rifts, Berlusconi trials, threaten stability
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, July 4 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta
came under pressure on Thursday to start clearing a
multi-billion-euro backlog of bills the state has racked up with
companies as the price of preserving his uneasy coalition.
The government owes companies tens of billions of euros in
overdue payments, which if met would add an extra burden to the
country's already shaky finances.
But a government source said Letta conceded he would try to
speed up the process during a meeting he called to ease
coalition tensions, after the centrist Civic Choice movement
threatened to withdraw support if economic reforms were not
stepped up.
Deputy Prime Minister Angelino Alfano, secretary of the
centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) of former prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi, tweeted that his party had pushed during the
meeting "to reduce public debt in order to lower taxes and
immediately pay state debts to companies."
The coalition has faced difficulties from the moment of its
inception in April, with relations between the PDL and Letta's
centre-left Democratic Party particularly strained.
With Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, in its
longest recession since World War Two, Letta can ill afford
major splits.
Its borrowing costs are creeping higher as the rising
political tensions add to nerves on financial markets also
looking anxiously at ministerial resignations in Portugal and an
ultimatum served on Greece by its international lenders.
But clearing the overdue bills might further antagonise
investors, given Italy's public debt of more than 130 percent of
gross domestic product and a budget deficit that widened further
in the first quarter.
CLIMATE OF SUSPICION
The government source said the coalition partners will meet
again in a fortnight to discuss the reform of an unpopular
housing tax, IMU, which has been a rallying cry of the PDL.
Scrapping IMU would leave a 4 billion euro ($5.19 billion)
hole in an already strained budget. The government earlier
suspended IMU payments due in June and promised to overhaul the
property tax system by the end of August.
For the moment, there is little expectation of a return to
elections, not least because the result would almost certainly
be another deadlocked parliament.
Letta has pledged to ease the severe austerity policies
pursued by predecessor Mario Monti's government and cut a youth
unemployment rate of around 40 percent, while respecting the
tight spending limits imposed by European Union budget rules.
Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni has announced plans for
a review of public spending but admitted on Wednesday that major
cuts would require tough political decisions and, in the short
term, the room for manoeuvre was limited.
The climate of suspicion between the PD and PDL in
particular has held up any more ambitious efforts to tackle the
structural problems that have made Italy one of the world's most
sluggish economies for more than a decade.
A bruising series of legal verdicts against Berlusconi, who
is now fighting two prison sentences as well as a ban on public
office and expulsion from parliament for tax fraud and sex
offences, has added to the uncertainty.
Saccomanni told parliament on Wednesday speeding up the
payments to companies would help the economy to recover and
increase sales tax revenues.
Late payment by public authorities to private suppliers has
been a source of bitter complaint from companies facing growing
difficulty obtaining credit from banks.
The state took an average of six months to settle bills from
private firms last year, the longest in the European Union,
according to business group CGIA Mestre.
The government has already agreed to settle 40 billion euros
($50 billion) of arrears over the next two years but the
centre-right of the ruling coalition wants payments concentrated
in the second half of 2013 so they can have more impact on the
economy.