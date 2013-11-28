ROME Nov 28 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta
must ask parliament to confirm its backing of his government
after centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party
withdrew its support two days ago, the country's president said
on Thursday.
Since Letta won a confidence vote in the Senate over the
2014 budget without the backing of Forza Italia on Tuesday, the
confirmation is likely to be a procedural formality done at the
request of Berlusconi's party.
Forza Italia had been a member of the ruling right-left
coalition since April, when it was put together to end a
political stalemate that followed a deadlocked national election
in February.
After meeting a Forza Italia delegation, President Giorgio
Napolitano said "there will no doubt be a parliamentary passage
to mark the shift from the grand coalition government to the one
that won confidence over the budget", a spokesman said.
The "form and timing" of the parliamentary discussion will
be discussed by the president and Letta in coming days, the
spokesman said. It is not clear whether Letta will have to seek
another confidence vote.
Forza Italia abandoned the coalition a day before
Berlusconi's expulsion from the Senate over a tax fraud
conviction. Forza Italia said it could not govern with Letta's
Democratic Party because it planned to vote to strip the
centre-right leader of his seat.