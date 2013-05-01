* Letta vows end to austerity and promises to meet debt
targets
* Government tensions over call to scrap unpopular housing
tax
* No detail on how to pay for tax cuts
By James Mackenzie
ROME, May 1 Italy's new prime minister, Enrico
Letta, is preaching an end to austerity while pledging to meet
European Union debt targets and his fledgling coalition is
already at odds over how to pay for cuts to an unpopular housing
tax.
Letta, who took his message to Berlin on Tuesday, is due to
meet French President Francois Hollande later on Wednesday where
he can expect a favourable hearing for his calls for Europe to
start focusing on economic growth as well as budget rigour.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel struck a conciliatory tone
in Berlin but gave no sign that she was willing to change her
government's tough approach to the heavily-indebted countries of
southern Europe, insisting there was no contradiction between
growth and fiscal consolidation.
Letta has held back from calling publicly for a relaxation
of deficit targets Italy has vowed to meet this year although
several ministers and prominent politicians including his
coalition partner Silvio Berlusconi are pushing him to do so.
The gap between his anti-austerity rhetoric and the hard
choices his potentially unstable left-right coalition faces have
already become apparent in a battle over the hated IMU housing
tax introduced by former prime minister Mario Monti.
The tax, one of the most unpopular measures Monti took last
year to calm market panic over Rome's towering public debt, has
become a symbol of what many in Italy see as austerity imposed
by Brussels after the fall of Berlusconi's last government in
2011.
Berlusconi, who could bring down Letta's coalition of the
main centre-right and centre-left parties at any time, repeated
on Tuesday that abolishing the tax and repaying contributions
paid in 2012 was a condition for his continued support.
Letta has so far promised to suspend contributions due in
June, pending a wider review of property taxes but he has held
back from meeting Berlusconi's demands, which would cost an
estimated 8 billion euros.
Even so, he has not explained where he will find around 2
billion euros to cover freezing the tax in June, with local
governments, the main beneficiaries of the levy, waiting
anxiously to see whether they have to seek savings elsewhere.
TWO AND TWO DON'T MAKE EIGHT
"I don't think political parties can ask for arithmetic to
be different from what we learned at school," Flavio Zanonato,
Letta's Industry Minister who is still also serving as mayor of
the northern city of Padua, told the daily Corriere della Sera.
"Two and two don't make eight and if we abolish IMU on
primary residences we'll have to close down the town halls."
Ratings agency Fitch welcomed the formation of the new
government but noted that it had little room for manoeuvre on
public finances and may not last long enough to deliver the
structural economic reforms needed to increase growth.
"Letta's first outline of his government's programme, in a
speech to parliament on Monday, lacked important detail on how
major tax reductions will be funded," it added.
Italy has committed to maintaining a budget deficit of 2.9
percent of gross domestic product in 2013, just under the
European Union's 3 percent ceiling and expects to emerge in May
from the so-called excessive deficit procedure it has been under
for breaking the limit in previous years.
That has left the government squeezed between keeping its
promises to European partners and maintaining the delicate
balance within the coalition while confronting an economic
crisis that has put a severe strain on Italian society.
While Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom (PDL)
party is insisting on scrapping the housing tax, many in Letta's
own centre-left Democratic Party (PD) want to put focus on
stopping a planned one percentage point rise in sales tax due to
come into effect in July.
"We are convinced that IMU should be cut for those who can't
pay it but if we scrap IMU altogether we will hit families that
are most in difficulty," Stefano Fassina, the PD's main economic
affairs spokesman said on Wednesday. "The priority has to be to
avoid a rise in sales tax in July."
Some ministers, including Zanonato, have floated the idea of
excluding spending on investment from EU budget deficit
calculations but that idea has got nowhere in the past and there
has been no signs from Brussels of any readiness to reconsider.
Business daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported that a municipal
"service tax" on housing, or a revision to local city taxes were
among the alternatives being considered to the housing tax.
More detail is expected next week but the dispute over tax
is only one of the problems facing Letta who has also promised
to beef up Italy's inadequate welfare system and cut taxes on
companies hiring young workers.
In the longer term, he has spoken little of the kind of
structural reforms to the economy that might improve Italy's
chronic lack of competitiveness and pull it out of a recession
set to match the longest since World War Two.
Improving the much criticised labour law introduced by
Monti's government last year or opening up closed professions
could provide a longer term boost to growth and ease the
pressure on squeezed public finances.
But any prospect of that will require him to negotiate the
tensions already testing his government.
"The fragility of the new left-right coalition limits the
scope for meaningful reform that could raise Italy's low
potential GDP growth," Fitch said.