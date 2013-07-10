* Berlusconi's party up in arms over supreme court decision
* Court could ban Berlusconi from public office
* Some Berlusconi lieutenants want October election
By Barry Moody
ROME, July 10 Silvio Berlusconi's party
boycotted a summit of Italy's fragile coalition government and
blocked parliamentary activity on Wednesday in protest against a
supreme court decision to fast track a ruling that could ban him
from public office.
Legislative activity in both chambers of parliament was
suspended for a day because of the protest by Berlusconi's
People of Freedom (PDL) party, one of the two main partners in
Enrico Letta's left-right coalition government.
The court decision has aggravated tension in the squabbling
coalition which was already under fire for the slow pace of
reforms desperately needed to boost recovery from the worst
recession since World War Two.
Beppe Grillo, leader of the populist 5-Star Movement which
stunned Italy by winning an unprecedented quarter of the vote in
a February election, said Italy was heading for catastrophe
because of the government's failure to take extraordinary
measures to tackle the economy.
He said Italy was like a pressure cooker "on the verge of
blowing up" and called on President Giorgio Napolitano to call
an election as soon as possible.
The supreme court was forced to issue an unusual statement
defending its decision on Tuesday to hear Berlusconi's final
appeal on July 30 against a tax fraud conviction. The
76-year-old media magnate's lawyers had not expected a ruling
until late in the year.
The court will rule on whether to uphold a four-year jail
term and five-year ban on holding public office for complicity
in tax fraud at Berlusconi's Mediaset television empire.
Although Berlusconi will probably escape jail because of his
age if the sentence is confirmed, he could be thrown out of
parliament in what would be a major shock to Letta's fragile
government.
Letta said the government would survive whatever happened
but some hawks in Berlusconi's party are thought to want to
force an election in October if he is condemned.
In an attempt to ensure PDL loyalty, Letta again promised in
a television interview that he would abolish a hated housing tax
which is the PDL's central demand, despite the difficulty of
remaining within European Union budget constraints.
The supreme court said it had been forced to call a special
summer sitting on July 30 because part of the case against
Berlusconi will expire under the state of limitations on Aug. 1.
"UNDEMOCRATIC PERSECUTION"
Berlusconi and his aides believe the court decision, in
sharp contrast to the usual snail's pace of Italy's legal
system, is another example of what he calls sustained and
undemocratic persecution by leftist magistrates.
The former premier said the decision was inspired by his
enemies in the Milan prosecutor's office who have brought many
cases against him, including his recent conviction for paying
for sex with a Moroccan-born underage nightclub dancer nicknamed
"Ruby the Heartstealer" and abusing his office to try to cover
it up.
He was sentenced to seven years jail in the "bunga bunga"
case last month but that sentence will not become definitive
until two appeals are exhausted.
Berlusconi has played a key role since Letta's government
was formed in April in keeping his hawkish lieutenants on a
tight leash, but the supreme court decision has sparked demands
for street protests and blocking of all parliamentary activity.
A substantial faction of Letta's own centre-left Democratic
Party also opposes the government alliance with Berlusconi but
Napolitano, the effective godfather of the coalition, is
adamantly opposed to early elections in the midst of Italy's
worst postwar recession.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut Italy's sovereign
credit rating on Tuesday to just two notches above junk because
of concerns about the economy, third largest in the euro zone,
which has been dogged by extremely sluggish growth for more than
a decade.
Analysts say there are several factors that may force
Berlusconi to resist the temptation to bring down the government
even if the supreme court rules against him.
One is that the duelling coalition partners have still not
reformed a dysfunctional electoral law which could produce
another impasse if an election is held in the autumn.
The second is that if the PDL walks out of the government,
Letta's Democratic Party could form an anti-Berlusconi alliance
with Grillo, which would aggravate the billionaire businessman's
problems.
But Grillo told journalists after meeting Napolitano that
the government was the real problem and it only wanted to
preserve the status quo and protect Berlusconi "who in any other
western democracy would not be admitted to any public office."