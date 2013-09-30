* Markets recover slightly on hopes Letta can survive
* But stability, reform prospects damaged
* Fitch warns political turmoil could lead to ratings cut
* Question mark hangs over future of centre-right
By Giselda Vagnoni
ROME, Sept 30 Silvio Berlusconi on Monday faced
dissent within his People of Freedom Party, complicating his
plans to bring down Prime Minister Enrico Letta's coalition
government.
But even if Letta survives a confidence vote on Wednesday
the prospects for stability and reform in Italy look more
fragile than ever as he will face a larger and stronger
opposition backed by Berlusconi's media empire.
Letta's hopes of survival appear to rest on some 20 senators
from Berlusconi's party, who are unhappy with his shock decision
on Saturday to withdraw his ministers from Letta's government.
Italian shares and bonds recovered some of their losses on
financial markets after a party source told Reuters the group of
PDL moderates may be ready to back the government and break away
from the PDL if Berlusconi does not soften his stance.
However, whether the dissidents are actually prepared to
back Letta remains to be seen. They did not speak out at a PDL
meeting on Monday where Berlusconi called for unity, repeated
that the party must push for early elections and did not open
any internal debate, according to lawmakers present.
"I asked for a debate and some explanation and I was told
politely that it would wait for another occasion," PDL moderate
lawmaker Fabrizio Cicchitto, one of the first to express any
opposition to Berlusconi, told reporters after the meeting.
In the past those on the centre-right who have dared to
stand up to Berlusconi have been quickly despatched to the
political wilderness, but the media tycoon's legal problems have
opened the possibility of a break-up of the party that has
dominated Italian politics for the last 20 years.
Berlusconi's decision to order the five ministers to resign
has plunged Italy into political chaos and left the euro zone's
third-largest economy without a fully operational government,
prompting warnings that its sovereign debt rating is at risk.
Letta, who has a commanding lower house majority, needs to
secure a majority in the Senate - where the PDL is currently the
second-largest party - in order to continue in government.
As the political manoeuvring in Rome gathered pace, Italy
came under heavy international pressure, with ratings agency
Fitch warning that the crisis could trigger a cut in its BBB+
rating if it slowed efforts to rein in the budget deficit.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Letta to say she
hoped Italy could restore political stability and continue with
reforms as euro zone leaders feared the turmoil could unleash
broader market upheaval.
TAX FRAUD
If Letta manages to win Wednesday's vote he will be left
with a narrow parliamentary majority and face a larger and more
aggressive opposition that can count on all the firepower of
Berlusconi's considerable media empire.
Few analysts expect that such a government would be able to
last past next spring or pass the kind of wide-ranging reforms
needed to make the euro zone's most sluggish economy more
competitive.
Letta's government has been teetering on the edge of crisis
ever since Italy's top court convicted Berlusconi of tax fraud
last month, opening the way for the 77-year-old to be stripped
of his seat in the Senate.
A special Senate committee meeting on Friday is expected to
vote to open proceedings that could lead to Berlusconi being
thrown out of parliament by mid-October and losing his
parliamentary immunity from arrest in this and other cases.
With Italy falling behind in its efforts to bring the budget
deficit under European Union limits and youth unemployment
running at nearly 40 percent, the prolonged wrangling between
the parties has blocked efforts to reform the economy after two
years of recession.
In Brussels, the European Commission said it was watching
developments closely after the cabinet failed on Friday to pass
measures needed to bring Italy's deficit under the European
Union cap of three percent of gross domestic product.
Financial markets, which have been increasingly nervous
about Italy after a week of rising political tensions, sold off
government bonds and stocks on Monday, though there was no sign
of the panic seen during other recent government crises.
The main barometer of broad market sentiment, the difference
between yields on Italian 10 year government bonds and triple A
rated German Bunds, widened to 294 basis points, the highest in
three months, while stocks on the Milan bourse fell 1.7 percent.
The spread narrowed to 285 points on hopes that Berlusconi
might back down.
Berlusconi said at the weekend he wanted elections to be
held as soon as possible, only months after the deadlocked
ballot in February which left no party with the numbers in
parliament to govern alone.
But with opinion polls roughly balanced between Letta's
centre-left Democratic Party and the PDL, there is no enthusiasm
for a return to the polls under the current voting system, which
most analysts believe would simply produce more stalemate.