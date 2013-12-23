By James Mackenzie
ROME Dec 23 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta
promised on Monday to present a formal coalition pact in January
with reforms ranging from an overhaul of the electoral law to
cuts to bureaucracy and taxes.
Letta, appointed to head a grand coalition of left and right
after last February's deadlocked elections, said 2014 would be
the year in which a new generation of leaders could launch
reforms to pull Italy out of two decades of stagnation.
"I have been part of this change and I feel the full weight
of responsibility. This generation will have the opportunity of
changing Italy and I am convinced it can do it," 47-year-old
Letta told the traditional end-of-year news conference.
"We have the most complex part of this crisis behind us and
we have to be in a position to take advantage of some important
opportunities," he said.
Italy, one of the world's biggest government debtors, has
narrowly escaped being sucked into the euro debt crisis as
investors worry about its weak economy and chaotic politics.
Letta dismissed suggestions that his authority could be
undermined by the election of Matteo Renzi as head of his
centre-left Democratic Party (PD), saying the 38-year-old
Renzi's arrival was part of an "unprecedented" generational
change in Italian politics.
"This new generation will play a team game in a different
way," he said, shortly before the 2014 budget cleared its final
parliamentary hurdle in a confidence vote in the Senate.
Letta was speaking shortly before the Senate completed
parliamentary approval for the 2014 budget after it cleared the
lower house on Friday.
He said a new pact for his coalition government to be worked
out in detail in January would address issues ranging from
cutting taxes that deter companies from hiring to easing
citizenship laws for the children of immigrants.
An overhaul of both the current electoral law and a
parliamentary system that makes it difficult for any party to
win a stable governing majority would come before European
parliamentary elections in May, he said.
AMBITION
Letta's coalition, built around the PD and a smaller
centre-right group led by Interior Minister Angelino Alfano, has
promised reforms to boost growth in 2014 and says it is more
cohesive since a break with Silvio Berlusconi, who pulled out of
the government last month.
However, data on Monday showing a sharp drop in consumer
confidence for December underlined how hard it will be to revive
an economy that has shrunk by more than 9 percent since 2007.
The election of Renzi, the mayor of Florence who has made no
secret of his ambition to become the next prime minister, has
added a new uncertainty to the mix with widespread speculation
that he may seek to engineer an early election to take advantage
of his strong standing in the opinion polls.
Renzi has pressed the government to move more quickly on
issues ranging from electoral reform to overhauling employment
laws, opening the way for a delicate phase of negotiations in
coming weeks as the parties work out a formal coalition pact.
Reforming citizenship laws to make it easier for children of
immigrants to take Italian nationality, a measure strongly
opposed by the centre-right, will be particularly complicated
but Letta said a change would send an important signal.
He also said he wanted to modify a law passed under a
previous centre-right government which penalises those found
guilty of aiding clandestine immigration but which has been
criticised widely for hampering efforts to rescue migrant boats
in distress in Italian waters.
He said the extra credibility his government had won in the
eight months of its existence had already cut borrowing costs
for Italy with interest payments on its 2 trillion euro ($2.7
trillion) debt expected to reach 83 billion euros in 2013, down
from an estimated 89 billion euros forecast last year.