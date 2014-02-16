* Renzi to be asked to form government Monday - party source
* Would be third unelected premier in a row
* Many Italians fed up with sclerotic political elite
* Renzi must strike deal with centre-right party on policy
* Caretaker economy minister warns turnaround takes time
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Feb 16 Centre-left leader Matteo Renzi,
expected to form Italy's next government this week, must
overhaul one of the euro zone's most troubled economies without
an electoral mandate and while awkwardly sharing power with a
centre-right rival.
Enrico Letta resigned as prime minister on Friday after his
Democratic Party (PD) forced him to make way for Renzi, 39, who
is promising radical reforms to the euro zone's third-biggest
economy and a government than can survive until 2018.
President Giorgio Napolitano is likely to ask the
slick-talking mayor of Florence, who became PD leader just two
months ago and would be Italy's youngest ever prime minister, to
form a government on Monday, a PD source told Reuters.
That would make Renzi the third premier in a row picked by
the president and not by popular vote in a country where a long
entrenched political elite resistant to reform has become widely
unpopular over systemic corruption and mismanagement.
"Renzi committed an original sin, which is that he will
become prime minister without an election," said Giovanni
Orsina, deputy head of Rome's Luiss School of Government. "Now
in order to make that original sin forgotten, he needs to govern
very effectively."
After getting a mandate from the president, Renzi will have
to strike a deal with the small New Centre Right (NCD) party,
whose support the PD needs to command a parliamentary majority.
The party, which split from ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi
last year, said it wants to see a written programme that puts a
clear centre-right stamp on tax, jobs and family policies before
backing Renzi.
"We are decisive. If we say no to the government, it will
not be born," Alfano said at a party rally on Sunday.
Backroom horse-trading for key posts in Renzi's cabinet by
the NCD and other small allies is in full swing, Italian media
said on Sunday, and once completed, Renzi must swear in his team
and seek confidence votes in both houses of parliament.
Then the government will take the helm of an economy that
grew by a meagre 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of last year,
the first sign of improving business activity seen since the
country entered its worst post-war recession in mid-2011.
GIANT OIL TANKER
In an interview with SkyTG24 television on Sunday, caretaker
Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni reflected on the
difficulties a new government will face.
Up until two weeks ago, Renzi had refused the idea of taking
power without first winning an election. But his mood shifted
when Italy's main business lobby and its biggest labour union
publicly abandoned Letta and called for more speed on reforms.
"In Italy there is growing impatience because everyone wants
to see a rapid turnaround in growth and in job creation,
especially for the young," Saccomanni said.
"These are necessities that I fully agree with and that I
fought for, but one must understand that Italy's economy is like
a giant oil tanker that cannot turn on a dime."
Gross domestic product has shrunk by about 7 percent in the
last five years and industrial output has fallen by 25 percent.
Hundreds of thousands of companies have gone out of business and
joblessness has risen to levels not seen since the 1970s.
Further complicating any government's attempt to stimulate
growth is the enormous public debt - at 2 trillion euros ($2.74
trillion) it is more than 130 percent of total annual economic
output.
Renzi has pledged a "Jobs Act" with tax cuts for employers
and a new contract scheme to promote hiring. He has said that
European Union deficit rules should not trump the need to revive
growth, but the previous two unelected premiers had little luck
in making the major reforms they had promised.
When Mario Monti replaced Berlusconi during the 2011 euro
zone debt crisis, he calmed markets with significant cuts to
spending, above all on pensions.
But such austerity worsened the recession, and he failed to
ease rigid rules on hiring and firing.
Letta took over a right-left government after last year's
deadlocked election and satisfied EU officials by keeping a
tight rein on spending, but made no major economic reforms.
In what may turn out to be an omen, the PD was disputing a
tight race for the regional governorship of the island of
Sardinia on Sunday, with Berlusconi's Forza Italia incumbent,
Ugo Cappellacci, running head-to-head against the PD challenger
Francesco Pigliaru, according to polls.
It is the first electoral test the PD has encountered since
Renzi won a party primary in December, and he would no doubt
like for it to go better than the soccer match between his
Fiorentina and Inter Milan on Saturday.
Renzi attended the game, shaking hands and mixing with fans
at the Florence stadium after working on his government team all
day in the mayor's office. Inter, which had not won an away game
since November, defeated Fiorentina 2-1.