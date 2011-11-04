by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - With the referendum threat put to
rest and the tail risk of a Greek default no longer a concern
the markets have been breathing a sigh of relief. While Greece
might not be hogging the limelight as much as it has done this
week, don't expect political risk to be off the radar screens
as Greece will likely be replaced by concerns over Italian
politics.
What is important to remember is that the EU/G20 seem
cognizant of the potential for Italy to rock the boat and are
taking precautionary steps to make sure that fallout can be
contained. The problem is that this might still be
insufficient.
IMF TO PLAY LARGER ROLE FOR ITALY
Remember that Italian PM Berlusconi has failed to deliver a
reform programme that would please either the markets or
EU/G20. Which might explain why the IMF will be involved in
monitoring Italy even if there is little in the way of an
active discussion over triggering IMF sponsored credit lines.
While one would think that discussions at the G20 would be
focused on Greece, they were in fact dominated by a desire to
strengthen the defenses around Italy and Spain. It seems likely
that monitoring by the IMF will also be done in conjunction
with the EU/ECB in what could eventually be a troika style
approach that preemptively deals with the crisis of
confidence.
Despite the failure of the G20 to beef up the IMF, there
will likely be continued work to strengthen the IMF's ability
to respond, especially as the EFSF and ECB route seem to be
less responsive/effective.
One such plan is to increase the firepower of the IMF which
according to DJ there are three options; 1) the IMF creating
more Special Drawing Rights (SDR) of around 250bn or; 2) the
creation of a special fund for the IMF which can be drawn upon
by the members or; 3) not distribute the US$280bn of IMF
resources that were to be returned to governments next year.
Clearly picking one option does not preclude another option
from also being used, but the key is to make sure that the IMF
is seen to be able to have the firepower to respond.
These are not the signals that the EFSF or the ECB are able
to send at the current juncture and a debate over a larger role
for the IMF is recognition of the inadequacies of the current
bailout script.
TEMPERATURE TO INCREASE ON ITALIAN POLITICS
At home the temperature is likely to get hotter for Mr
Berlusconi where there are calls for the PM to step down and
the threat that rebels could oppose Berlusconi in a
parliamentary vote next Tuesday.
This vote is on the 2010 Budget and while this is not a
vote of confidence, it might be used by a few rebels as a means
of registering their anger. Remember that the vote on the 2010
Budget was lost on October 11 and the closeness of the vote
means that another defeat should not be ruled out.
A loss of the vote for Mr Berlusconi would likely mean that
he would resign leaving the option of; 1) a new majority
coalition can be formed by Mr Berlusconi and if this is not
possible then; 2) the formation of an alternative government
with a new PM.
If Mr Berlusconi passes the vote then we are still looking
at a confidence vote which Reuters suggested would be called
within 15-days linked to a bill to which the government will
attach a long series of promised reforms.
The problem is that even if pro-growth reform measures are
passed without political instability this could still impact
negatively on the near-term outlook for already weak Italian
growth.
Unlike other countries Italy has a primary budget surplus
that could reach 3% of GDP in 2014 but has the problem of too
much debt (debt/GDP ratio of 120%) and not enough growth. With
political risks to deal with it is not surprising that
investors are still staying clear of peripheral debt in general
especially with a fast deteriorating Eurozone growth outlook.
S&P warned us in late October "that ratings on France,
Spain, Italy, Ireland, and Portugal likely would be lowered by
one or two notches" should the Eurozone experience a
double-dip.
CRISIS WILL GET WORSE
There is much to worry about when it comes to the Eurozone
debt crisis now that a liquidity based response is less clear
as; 1) EFSF leveraging is proving to be difficult; 2) ECB
remains reluctant to play lender of last resort role and; 3)
the IMF's firepower, while being worked on, might also prove to
be limited. The easy answer is to suggest that the ECB will be
forced into playing a more active role in mopping up
Italian/peripheral debt, and as long as they are reluctant, we
expect the European debt crisis to get worse with new highs
seen on 10-year Italy and French against Germany.
(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)