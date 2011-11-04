by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - With the referendum threat put to rest and the tail risk of a Greek default no longer a concern the markets have been breathing a sigh of relief. While Greece might not be hogging the limelight as much as it has done this week, don't expect political risk to be off the radar screens as Greece will likely be replaced by concerns over Italian politics.

What is important to remember is that the EU/G20 seem cognizant of the potential for Italy to rock the boat and are taking precautionary steps to make sure that fallout can be contained. The problem is that this might still be insufficient.

IMF TO PLAY LARGER ROLE FOR ITALY

Remember that Italian PM Berlusconi has failed to deliver a reform programme that would please either the markets or EU/G20. Which might explain why the IMF will be involved in monitoring Italy even if there is little in the way of an active discussion over triggering IMF sponsored credit lines.

While one would think that discussions at the G20 would be focused on Greece, they were in fact dominated by a desire to strengthen the defenses around Italy and Spain. It seems likely that monitoring by the IMF will also be done in conjunction with the EU/ECB in what could eventually be a troika style approach that preemptively deals with the crisis of confidence.

Despite the failure of the G20 to beef up the IMF, there will likely be continued work to strengthen the IMF's ability to respond, especially as the EFSF and ECB route seem to be less responsive/effective.

One such plan is to increase the firepower of the IMF which according to DJ there are three options; 1) the IMF creating more Special Drawing Rights (SDR) of around 250bn or; 2) the creation of a special fund for the IMF which can be drawn upon by the members or; 3) not distribute the US$280bn of IMF resources that were to be returned to governments next year.

Clearly picking one option does not preclude another option from also being used, but the key is to make sure that the IMF is seen to be able to have the firepower to respond.

These are not the signals that the EFSF or the ECB are able to send at the current juncture and a debate over a larger role for the IMF is recognition of the inadequacies of the current bailout script.

TEMPERATURE TO INCREASE ON ITALIAN POLITICS

At home the temperature is likely to get hotter for Mr Berlusconi where there are calls for the PM to step down and the threat that rebels could oppose Berlusconi in a parliamentary vote next Tuesday.

This vote is on the 2010 Budget and while this is not a vote of confidence, it might be used by a few rebels as a means of registering their anger. Remember that the vote on the 2010 Budget was lost on October 11 and the closeness of the vote means that another defeat should not be ruled out.

A loss of the vote for Mr Berlusconi would likely mean that he would resign leaving the option of; 1) a new majority coalition can be formed by Mr Berlusconi and if this is not possible then; 2) the formation of an alternative government with a new PM.

If Mr Berlusconi passes the vote then we are still looking at a confidence vote which Reuters suggested would be called within 15-days linked to a bill to which the government will attach a long series of promised reforms.

The problem is that even if pro-growth reform measures are passed without political instability this could still impact negatively on the near-term outlook for already weak Italian growth.

Unlike other countries Italy has a primary budget surplus that could reach 3% of GDP in 2014 but has the problem of too much debt (debt/GDP ratio of 120%) and not enough growth. With political risks to deal with it is not surprising that investors are still staying clear of peripheral debt in general especially with a fast deteriorating Eurozone growth outlook.

S&P warned us in late October "that ratings on France, Spain, Italy, Ireland, and Portugal likely would be lowered by one or two notches" should the Eurozone experience a double-dip.

CRISIS WILL GET WORSE

There is much to worry about when it comes to the Eurozone debt crisis now that a liquidity based response is less clear as; 1) EFSF leveraging is proving to be difficult; 2) ECB remains reluctant to play lender of last resort role and; 3) the IMF's firepower, while being worked on, might also prove to be limited. The easy answer is to suggest that the ECB will be forced into playing a more active role in mopping up Italian/peripheral debt, and as long as they are reluctant, we expect the European debt crisis to get worse with new highs seen on 10-year Italy and French against Germany.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)