VIENNA Aug 21 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Wednesday he was confident that problems threatening his fragile coalition government, which is struggling to meet demands from Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right, can be overcome.

"I am sure that everyone will do their part to get out of this difficulty, which I think can be overcome" Letta said during a visit to Austria. Berlusconi's conviction for tax fraud has threatened the stability of the government, with the former prime minister's centre-right demanding guarantees for his political future.