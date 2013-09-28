ROME, Sept 28 All ministers from former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party resigned from
the coalition government on Saturday, said a spokesman for
Deputy Prime Minister Angelino Alfano.
Berlusconi had earlier told ministers from his People of
Freedom (PDL) party to consider stepping down in protest at
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's order to freeze all decisions
ahead of a confidence vote in parliament.
"The ultimatum sent by the prime minister and his Democratic
Party at their government allies ... seems inadmissable and
unacceptable," Berlusconi said in a statement on Saturday.