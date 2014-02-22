UPDATE 2-Surprise fall in Japan Jan machinery orders raises doubts about recovery
* Jan core orders -3.2 pct m/m vs forecast +0.5 pct * Core orders -8.2 pct yr/yr vs forecast -3.3 pct * Capex seen crucial for sustainable economic growth * BOJ seen keeping policy steady at two-day meeting, March 15-16 (Adds analyst comment, background) By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, March 13 Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell in January from the previous month and dipped the most in five months, adding to worries about whether recent signs of econ