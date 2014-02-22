ROME Feb 22 Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday, taking his oath of office from President Giorgio Napolitano.

His cabinet was sworn in at the same time with the exception of new Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan who had not returned from Australia in time for the ceremony and who will be sworn in later.

Renzi will go before parliament on Monday for a vote of confidence that will confirm his government's majority.