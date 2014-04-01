LONDON, April 1 Italy can get its unemployment below 10 percent in the medium term with signs of improvement beginning to show through in the economy, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday, after the jobless rate hit its highest level since at least 1977.

"We want to get under 10 percent in the coming months, the coming years," he told a joint news conference in London with British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Earlier on Tuesday, statistics agency ISTAT reported headline unemployment running at 13 percent, the highest level since the current records began 37 years ago.

Renzi said foreign investors had picked up on signs of a turnaround in the economy, which emerged from two years of recession at the end of last year and there had been "great, great, great" interest in Italy. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa and James Mackenzie)