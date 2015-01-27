ROME Jan 27 The Italian Senate on Tuesday passed Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's electoral reform, which will now move on to the Chamber of Deputies for a final reading.

Changing voting rules to ensure a clear winner at elections and a more stable government have been a priority for Renzi ever since he became leader of the Democratic Party (PD) at the end of 2013.

The Senate approved the bill by 184 votes to 66. Definitive approval of the reform is expected within the next couple of months. (Reporting by Roberto Landucci; writing by Gavin Jones)