UPDATE 2-In swan song, Fed's top cop questions parts of sweeping bank law
* Trump Administration aims to revamp crisis-era bank law (New throughout, adds comments on politics)
ROME, June 3 A small Italian centrist movement announced on Wednesday it was quitting the ruling majority, in a setback for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
The Popolari Per l'Italia group, led by former defence Minister Mario Mauro, said it could no longer support Renzi's "improvised and sloppily conducted" reforms which were holding back Italy's economy.
The Popolari per l'Italia have only a small presence in parliament but their departure is more bad news for Renzi after a weaker than expected performance by his Democratic Party in local elections on Sunday.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)
* Trump Administration aims to revamp crisis-era bank law (New throughout, adds comments on politics)
NEW YORK, April 4 There is no risk of a high-yield junk bond "meltdown" because the risk of a recession is low, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on a client webcast on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, April 4 Brazil's top electoral court on Tuesday decided to hear new witnesses in an illegal campaign financing case that could remove President Michel Temer from office, delaying any verdict in the trial until at least May.