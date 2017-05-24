ROME May 24 Industry Minister Carlo Calenda
said on Wednesday that Italy had plenty of work to do before it
could hold an election, making clear his opposition to an early
vote in the autumn of this year.
Speaking at the assembly of employers' lobby Confindustria,
Calenda said that before elections Italy needed to draw up new
voting rules, pass a 2018 budget and recapitalise its ailing
banks.
"We have to arrive at elections at the right time ... with
an electoral law that gives, if not the certainty, at least a
reasonable probability that a government can be formed
afterwards," Calenda said.
Elections are due by May 2018, but there has been frequent
speculation that they could be held in the autumn of this year.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)