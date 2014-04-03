* Prosecutors: Cosentino, mob controlled local petrol market
* Cosentino had "stable relationship" with mafia clan
* Employees of Italian unit of Kuwait petrol firm also held
By Amalia De Simone and Steve Scherer
NAPLES, April 3 Italian police arrested a former
member of Silvio Berlusconi's government, accusing him of
colluding with the mafia to quash competition against his
family's petrol distribution business near Naples, officials
said on Thursday.
Nicola Cosentino, an undersecretary in the Economy Ministry
from 2008-2010 and the ex-boss of Berlusconi's party in the
region around Naples, was arrested along with 12 others on
suspicion of extortion and unfair competitive practices.
The Italian mob has always sought alliances with business
and political leaders, even at the highest levels.
Seven-time Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti was acquitted of
mafia charges, but found to have had ties to the Sicilian
Mafia's top bosses before 1980. Berlusconi himself has been
investigated, though never tried, for ties to organised crime.
In a statement, Naples anti-mafia prosecutors say Cosentino,
his two brothers Giovanni and Antonio, and two brothers of mob
boss Antonio Zagaria set up a "criminal system" to control the
local petrol distribution market.
Cosentino used his political sway in local administrative
offices to favour his family business and create bureaucratic
obstacles for the competition, while the mob intimidated and
extorted petrol distributors not owned or supplied by
Cosentino's company, prosecutors said.
Cosentino had a "stable relationship based on common
interests" with members of the local mafia, known as the
Casalesi clan, prosecutors said in a statement released after
the arrests.
Two Cosentino lawyers did not immediately respond to calls
for comment.
Among those arrested on Thursday were two employees of the
Italian unit of Kuwait Petroleum International (known by its
trademark Q8), which refines and distributes petroleum products
around the world for the state of Kuwait.
The employees were complicit in favouring the Cosentino
family business, prosecutors say. The company had no immediate
comment, but said it planned to release a statement later.
This is Cosentino's second arrest for mafia charges in a
year. After losing parliamentary immunity, he turned himself in
for separate charges in March of 2013. He was later put under
house arrest and then released in November.
That trial is ongoing and Cosentino has denied any
wrongdoing.
Mafia groups in the southern regions of Campania, Calabria,
Apulia and Sicily continue to use violence and threats to
control their local economies, and they do not hesitate to
threaten officials who refuse to cooperate.
Threats against local government officials have risen 66
percent since 2010, when the figures were first collected,
according to a report published last month.
