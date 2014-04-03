* Prosecutors: Cosentino, mob controlled local petrol market
By Amalia De Simone and Steve Scherer
NAPLES, April 3 Italian police arrested a former
member of Silvio Berlusconi's government, accusing him of
colluding with the mafia to quash competition against his
family's petrol distributorship near Naples, officials said on
Thursday.
Nicola Cosentino, an undersecretary in the Economy Ministry
from 2008-2010 and the ex-boss of Berlusconi's party in the
region around Naples, was arrested along with 12 others on
suspicion of extortion and unfair competitive practices.
The Italian mob has always sought alliances with business
and political leaders. Seven-time Prime Minister Giulio
Andreotti was acquitted of mafia charges but found to have ties
to the Sicilian Mafia's top bosses before 1980. Berlusconi
himself has been investigated, though never tried, for ties to
organised crime.
Naples anti-mafia prosecutors say Cosentino, his brothers
Giovanni and Antonio, and two brothers of mob boss Antonio
Zagaria set up a "criminal system" to control local petrol
distribution.
Cosentino used his political sway in local administrative
offices to favour his family business and create bureaucratic
obstacles for the competition, while the mob intimidated and
extorted petrol distributors not owned or supplied by
Cosentino's company, prosecutors said.
Cosentino had a "stable relationship based on common
interests" with members of the local mafia, known as the
Casalesi clan, prosecutors said in a statement released after
the arrests.
Two Cosentino lawyers did not respond to repeated calls for
comment.
Among those arrested on Thursday were two employees of the
Italian unit of Kuwait Petroleum International (known by its
trademark, Q8), which refines and distributes petroleum products
around the world for the state of Kuwait.
The employees were complicit in favouring the Cosentino
family business, prosecutors say.
In a statement, the company denied any knowledge of the
situation described by prosecutors and that it was
"disconcerted" by the arrest its employees, while expressing
hope that they would ultimately be cleared of any crime.
This is Cosentino's second arrest on mafia-related charges
in a year. After losing parliamentary immunity, he turned
himself in on separate charges in March of 2013. He was later
put under house arrest and then released in November. That trial
continues. Cosentino has denied any wrongdoing.
Mafia groups in the southern regions of Campania, Calabria,
Apulia and Sicily continue to use violence and threats to
control their local economies, and they do not hesitate to
threaten officials who refuse to cooperate.
Threats against local government officials have risen 66
percent since 2010, when the figures were first collected,
according to a report published last month.
