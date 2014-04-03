* Prosecutors: Cosentino, mob controlled local petrol market

* Cosentino had "stable relationship" with mafia clan

* Employees of Italian unit of Kuwait petrol firm also held (Adds comment by Kuwait petrol unit in Italy)

By Amalia De Simone and Steve Scherer

NAPLES, April 3 Italian police arrested a former member of Silvio Berlusconi's government, accusing him of colluding with the mafia to quash competition against his family's petrol distributorship near Naples, officials said on Thursday.

Nicola Cosentino, an undersecretary in the Economy Ministry from 2008-2010 and the ex-boss of Berlusconi's party in the region around Naples, was arrested along with 12 others on suspicion of extortion and unfair competitive practices.

The Italian mob has always sought alliances with business and political leaders. Seven-time Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti was acquitted of mafia charges but found to have ties to the Sicilian Mafia's top bosses before 1980. Berlusconi himself has been investigated, though never tried, for ties to organised crime.

Naples anti-mafia prosecutors say Cosentino, his brothers Giovanni and Antonio, and two brothers of mob boss Antonio Zagaria set up a "criminal system" to control local petrol distribution.

Cosentino used his political sway in local administrative offices to favour his family business and create bureaucratic obstacles for the competition, while the mob intimidated and extorted petrol distributors not owned or supplied by Cosentino's company, prosecutors said.

Cosentino had a "stable relationship based on common interests" with members of the local mafia, known as the Casalesi clan, prosecutors said in a statement released after the arrests.

Two Cosentino lawyers did not respond to repeated calls for comment.

Among those arrested on Thursday were two employees of the Italian unit of Kuwait Petroleum International (known by its trademark, Q8), which refines and distributes petroleum products around the world for the state of Kuwait.

The employees were complicit in favouring the Cosentino family business, prosecutors say.

In a statement, the company denied any knowledge of the situation described by prosecutors and that it was "disconcerted" by the arrest its employees, while expressing hope that they would ultimately be cleared of any crime.

This is Cosentino's second arrest on mafia-related charges in a year. After losing parliamentary immunity, he turned himself in on separate charges in March of 2013. He was later put under house arrest and then released in November. That trial continues. Cosentino has denied any wrongdoing.

Mafia groups in the southern regions of Campania, Calabria, Apulia and Sicily continue to use violence and threats to control their local economies, and they do not hesitate to threaten officials who refuse to cooperate.

Threats against local government officials have risen 66 percent since 2010, when the figures were first collected, according to a report published last month. (Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Larry King)