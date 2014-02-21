ROME Feb 21 OECD Chief Economist Pier Carlo
Padoan confirmed on Friday he will be named new Italian economy
and finance minister, a key position in the cabinet of Prime
Minister-designate Matteo Renzi which is expected to be sworn in
at the weekend.
The former International Monetary Fund official has been
attending a meeting of the Group of 20 economic powers in Sydney
and is flying to Rome but said he expected to miss the formal
swearing-in ceremony for the government on Saturday.
"I'm about to leave and I won't make it in time for the
swearing-in on Saturday," he told Reuters by telephone. "They're
going to have a separate ceremony," he said.
The new government will face a parliamentary confidence vote
expected on Monday to confirm it has the required majority
support in both the lower house and the Senate.