BRIEF-Moody's says Georgia's Ba3 rating balances high growth rates with a small economy and low GDP per capita
ROME, April 2 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will on Thursday propose his chief of staff, Graziano Delrio, as Italy's new Infrastructure and Transport Minister, sources from Renzi's Democratic Party said.
Delrio, who currently holds the post of cabinet undersecretary, will replace Maurizio Lupi, who resigned last month over a corruption scandal connected with public works contracts.
Renzi will make the proposal to President Sergio Mattarella, who has the formal responsibility for appointing ministers, and Delrio is likely to be sworn in at the president's palace at around 1800 GMT on Thursday, the sources said.
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Gavin Jones)
WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labor market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after faltering at the start of the year.