ROME, Sept 29 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Sunday he would call new elections only if it was impossible to find a majority in parliament, following Silvio Berlusconi's decision to withdraw his party's ministers from the government.

"It is tradition for the president to dissolve parliament early when it isn't possible to create a majority and a government for the good of the country," Napolitano told reporters.

Later on Sunday Napolitano is due to meet with Prime Minister Enrico Letta to try to chart a way out of the political crisis.