* Poll shows Berlusconi's party behind centre-left
* Snap election could misfire for Berlusconi
* Berlusconi highly volatile, could change mind suddenly
* Initial judgment due Wednesday
* Markets not rattled so far
By Barry Moody and Steve Scherer
ROME, Sept 16 An opinion poll on Monday showed
Silvio Berlusconi's party falling behind its centre-left rivals
and could undermine the media tycoon's temptation to bring down
Italy's shaky coalition government over his tax fraud
conviction.
Allies of Berlusconi, 76, have been threatening for weeks to
bring down the left-right coalition of premier Enrico Letta if a
Senate committee meeting this week votes to bar him from
parliament.
However, the media magnate's mood is volatile and he has
changed his mind from one day to the next as he listens
alternately to hawks and doves in his own party as well as
members of his family and officials of his business empire
worried about the economic fallout from renewed instability.
In recent days, political sources have suggested the
centre-right leader is backing away from an immediate government
crisis and elections for fear this could misfire.
A poll in La Repubblica newspaper by the Demos organisation
suggested this fear could be well-founded, showing Italians
split three ways as they were in an inconclusive election last
February which led to a damaging two-month impasse before
President Giorgio Napolitano forced the parties into a
cross-party coalition of the old rivals.
The poll showed the centre-left PD on 28.5 percent, just
ahead of Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) on 26.2 percent.
This is a contrast to polls before Berlusconi started his
campaign against the conviction, which had the PDL well ahead.
It also showed the populist 5-Star Movement of comedian
Beppe Grillo on almost 21 percent, below his 25 percent in the
February election - which shook Italy's establishment - but
enough to create another potential impasse.
MOOD CHANGES
Berlusconi's unpredictability has led to normally
well-informed Italian newspapers printing conflicting headlines
each day for weeks.
"I receive calls from investors, and they want definite
answers about what will happen to the government if they are
going to invest billions on Italian bonds," said Roberto
D'Alimonte, one of Italy's top political analysts.
"I can't tell them because you have to be in Berlusconi's
mind to know, and I don't think Berlusconi knows himself what
he's going to do."
One journalist who has followed Berlusconi for 15 years told
Reuters: "He is capable of changing his mind three times during
a 40 minute conversation. His friends joke about it."
Commentators and analysts have repeatedly argued that if
Berlusconi forces an election, not only could he suffer the
anger of voters at political games in the midst of Italy's worst
postwar recession, but end up in exactly the same kind of
coalition as now because of another inconclusive result.
Worse, he could push the PD into a highly hostile coalition
with Grillo's party. President Napolitano strongly opposes a new
election given the economic crisis and is thought likely in such
circumstances to ask Letta to try to form a new government.
Markets seem to be listening to these arguments, remaining
remarkably sanguine despite the turmoil in Berlusconi's mind and
Italian politics.
Italian bond yields have risen, but not markedly more than
their peers. And the stock market is up nearly seven percent in
the last two weeks, in line with the broader European index.
"I have argued all along that the Italian government is most
likely to survive the present tensions over the political future
of Berlusconi, but the very fact that this issue is on the table
causes amazement and confusion among international investors,"
said Erik Nielsen, global chief economist at Italian bank
Unicredit.
Italy's supreme court last month confirmed a four-year jail
sentence on Berlusconi, commuted to one year, for massive fraud
at his Mediaset television empire. He is expected to serve the
sentence under house arrest or do community service, severely
impairing his ability to campaign in an election.
Without all of his formidable campaigning power, the PDL
would be expected to lose votes in an election.
The Demos poll showed that almost 50 percent of those
surveyed had a positive view of the Letta government, which has
struggled to pass vital economic reforms because of constant
squabbling between the coalition members - exacerbated by the
row over Berlusconi's conviction.
This suggests they would look dimly on anybody forcing a
crisis. The public mood was summed up in a recent Twitter post:
"Hello police? We're being held hostage by a convicted
criminal."
"Stay calm. How many of you are there?"
"60 million".
(Editing by Mike Peacock)