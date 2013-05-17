* Italy plans tax cuts while sticking to EU budget promises
* PM Letta suspends June installment of housing tax
* Faces delicate balancing act
* New government's approval rating sinks to 34 pct
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, May 17 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta
promised a wide reform of property taxes on Friday, addressing
one of the main issues dividing his coalition government, but
gave no details on where he would find the billions of euros to
pay for it.
He confirmed pledges to suspend the widely hated IMU tax on
principal residences brought in by his predecessor Mario Monti
but held back from the demands of centre right members of his
fragile left-right coalition for it to be scrapped entirely.
Nonetheless the suspension of payments due next month was
welcomed by centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi, who made
abolishing the tax one of the centrepieces of his recent
election campaign.
"Our first success is that already in June we won't have to
pay," he said in a video message on his Facebook page.
Letta has had to balance pledges to keep Italy's budget
deficit below European Union limits of 3 percent of gross
domestic product with the priorities of his diverse coalition,
cobbled together two months after an inconclusive election.
"The choices we make will be within these horizons but they
will be markedly pro-growth," Letta told reporters after a
cabinet meeting to approve the decree passing the measures.
A spokesman for the European Commission, which decides later
this month whether to end the so-called excessive deficit
procedure against Italy following cuts to its fiscal gap,
welcomed the government's pledge to stick to its budget targets.
Letta did not detail where the money would come from but
Deputy Prime Minister Angelino Alfano, from Berlusconi's
centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party, said the suspension
would be financed by cuts to spending.
Letta also set aside 1 billion euros to ensure continued
unemployment benefits for workers placed in special temporary
redundancy schemes, part of which would be paid for by funds
aimed at increasing productivity in the economy.
National statistics agency ISTAT confirmed this week that
Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, was in its longest
recession since quarterly records began in 1970 and Letta has
made reviving growth and cutting soaring youth unemployment his
top priorities.
Confidence in his government has dropped sharply, according
to an opinion poll for the SWG institute for RAI state
television, which showed its approval rating had fallen from 43
percent at the start of the month to just 34 percent currently.
PAYMENTS SUSPENDED
Payments on IMU due in June, affecting around 15 million
homes, will be pushed back until September, pending a broader
reform of the overall system of property taxes which Letta said
would be completed by Aug. 31.
The regionalist Northern League party, which does not
support the government, dismissed the decree as "blowing smoke
in the eyes of Italian citizens" and said its only purpose was
to ensure the government lasted until September.
The measures, which cover certain agricultural buildings but
exclude luxury residences, leave the government needing to find
2 billion euros immediately to help cash-strapped local
authorities, which depend on the tax to fund municipal services.
The planned reform would not just cover housing tax but a
wide spectrum of levies including those on local waste
collection and property registration, transfers and sales.
Letta said he wanted to allow companies to deduct property
tax payments from taxable corporate income as part of measures
to help business.
The head of the Confindustria business lobby, Giorgio
Squinzi, as well as economists from international bodies such as
the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, have
said the priority should be on cutting payroll charges rather
than housing tax.
But IMU has become a banner issue for the PDL, which has
repeatedly demanded its complete abolition for primary
residences as well as the repayment of contributions paid in
2012, a move which would cost around 8 billion euros.
Letta's own centre-left Democratic Party wants a more
limited cut, to ensure that lower income families drew the
greatest benefit. It says the main priority should be finding
ways to head off a planned increase in sales tax due to come
into effect in July.