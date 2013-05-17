ROME May 17 The Italian government will reform
an unpopular housing tax, IMU, by the end of August, Prime
Minister Enrico Letta said on Friday, saying that the changes
would be fully funded and would respect European Union deficit
limits.
"We are setting a time until August 31 within which the
government and its supporting majority will reform IMU," Letta
told a news conference, confirming that payments would be
suspended in June.
Letta, who has emphasised the need for pro-growth policies
to stimulate a moribund economy, also said the government had
set aside 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) to finance subsidies
to idled workers until the end of 2013.