By Steve Scherer
ROME, Dec 8 Florence Mayor Matteo Renzi won a
primary vote to become leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic
Party (PD), preliminary results showed on Sunday, giving him
influence over the fragile coalition government and the timing
of the next elections.
As secretary of the PD, the brash 38-year-old will likely
have to tone down the rhetoric calling for the ouster of the
party's top brass that has helped make him one of the country's
most popular political figures in the past two years.
As head of the group, his challenge will be to reconcile
deep party divisions that undermined what polls suggested would
be a certain victory in the February national election, leaving
the bloc without control of both houses of parliament.
Data from two-thirds of the 9,000 polling booths showed
Renzi took 68 percent of the vote in a three-way race to lead
the largest party in parliament and in the ruling coalition.
About two-and-a-half million people cast a primary ballot,
Renzi said, which was far more than envisioned and is a clear
sign voters want to renew the party founded six years ago by
merging elements of the former communist party and left-leaning
centrists.
Renzi will not join the government, but is likely to lead
the PD into the next election as its candidate for prime
minister. Primary rivals Gianni Cuperlo, a former communist, and
the web-savvy Pippo Civati acknowledged Renzi's leadership in
their concession speeches.
"This is the end of group of party leaders, not of the
left," Renzi told his supporters in a victory speech in
Florence, after promising to unify the party. "Now it's up to a
new generation, my friends. It's our turn to drive the car."
For his charisma and goal to remodel Italy's left, the
Florence mayor is sometimes compared to Britain's Tony Blair,
but his direct speaking style and media savvy also draw
comparisons to the 77-year-old centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi.
With the centre right in disarray after former prime
minister Berlusconi's tax-fraud conviction and a subsequent
party split, Renzi has the opportunity to recast the PD to
attract some disillusioned right-wing voters.
Polls have shown Renzi is popular even among centre-right
voters. Lower taxes - a warhorse for Berlusconi for two decades
- are a central part of his programme, as are promises to change
the electoral law, overhaul labour rules, and eliminate the
privileges of the political class.
"GOVERNMENT WILL LAST"
Two weeks ago, Renzi said that if he won the primary he
would call on the government to step up its reform efforts or
else declare it "finished". But few, even among his loyalists in
parliament, say it would be to Renzi's advantage to seek
elections now, as he needs time to unify the party behind him.
For his part, Letta has insisted that the primary will make
his government stronger, and Renzi and the premier will meet as
early as Monday, government and party sources told Reuters.
"The government will last until at least 2015, if not
longer," one source close to Renzi told Reuters.
"With the new secretary, Matteo Renzi, we will work together
with team spirit that will be productive for the country and the
centre left," Letta said in a statement after Renzi's victory.
Apart from many still-pending economic reforms, the
government faces an unpredictable new challenge following last
week's move by the Constitutional Court to reject parts of the
current voting law.
The ruling leaves Italy with a proportional voting structure
that would virtually guarantee short-lived coalitions and worsen
the stalemate that has afflicted the system in recent years. It
will take careful negotiations to build support, also outside
the PD, for new election rules.
Though Renzi appears to have won a decisive victory with the
general public, inside the party he will still need to build
support among those suspicious of his unabashed ambition, his
centrist past and his forceful and - for the left - unorthodox
media presence.
Earlier this year, Renzi went on a TV talent show popular
with teenagers and broadcast by Berlusconi's network. Dressed in
a black leather jacket, at one point he gave a thumbs-up that
earned him the nickname "Fonzie", a reference to the laid-back
hero of the U.S. sitcom "Happy Days".
Renzi embraced it, posing in a leather jacket for a
magazine and explaining: "I want everyone to hear my message".