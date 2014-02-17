ROME Feb 17 Italian centre-left leader Matteo
Renzi said on Monday he would begin official consultations to
form a new government in the next 24 hours and expected to lay
out a programme of reforms to be completed within the next few
months.
Renzi, who was given a mandate to form a new government by
President Giorgio Napolitano, said he expected to lay out full
reforms to Italy's electoral law and political institutions by
the end of February, to be followed by labour reforms in March,
an overhaul of the public administration in April and a tax
reform in May.
He declined to comment on the possible makeup of his
cabinet. "Our attention is on content and not other issues," he
told reporters after a 90-minute meeting with the head of state.