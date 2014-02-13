DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
ROME Feb 13 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta will tender his resignation on Friday after his Democratic Party (PD) called for him to step aside to make way for a new government, a statement from the premier's office said.
Letta will hand his resignation to President Giorgio Napolitano, who is widely expected to ask PD leader Matteo Renzi to form a new government.
TOKYO, March 13 The euro on Monday firmed to its highest level against the dollar since early February, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.