ROME, Sept 27 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano agreed with Prime Minister Enrico Letta that he should seek the backing of the cabinet and parliament following threats from the centre right coalition partners to pull out of his government, a spokesman said on Friday.

"In the meeting there was full agreement from the President's side on the path the prime minister plans to follow with the cabinet this evening and subsequently in parliament," a spokesman for the president's office said following a meeting between Letta and Napolitano.