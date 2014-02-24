ROME Feb 24 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Monday said his government would consider raising taxes on gains from financial investments as a way of funding a labour reform package.

"Taxing (financial) earnings to get money for the labour reform is an issue that will be studied," Renzi told reporters in the Senate, where a confidence vote on his new government is to be held later in the day. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Steve Scherer)