MILAN Oct 30 Giuseppe Castagna, the former director-general of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest commercial bank, is set to become chief executive of Banca Popolare di Milano, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Popolare Milano is due to present a business plan and a proposal to reform its ownership structure in mid-November but its chief executive Piero Montani is moving to smaller rival Banca Carige.

Castagna met on Wednesday with the head of Popolare Milano's supervisory board to discuss his appointment as chief executive, one of the sources said.

The bank, which is planning a 500 million-euro ($689 million)capital increase by March 2014, intends on Nov. 12 to present to shareholders a plan to give more say to institutional shareholders on its supervisory board. ($1=0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)