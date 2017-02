MILAN, Sept 13 Italian mutual bank said it would adopt a dual-board governance by year-end as it also confirmed it would carry out a capital increase by the end of 2011.

In a statement at the end of a board meeting on Tuesday, the bank also denied media reports about the arrival of new managers and shareholders.

The Italian press had speculated that the switch to a dual governance model would pave the way for banker Matteo Arpe to buy a stake in the bank and take on a managerial role.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)