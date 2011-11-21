UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN Nov 21 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI said on Monday it approved the restructuring of convertible notes to allow it to make early repayment of government-backed Tremonti bonds before the end of 2012.
Back in 2009 the mid-tier cooperative lender issued bonds underwritten by the state that were worth 500 million euros -- the so-called Tremonti bonds -- to help shore up its capital ratios.
The bank originally expected to repay the Tremonti bonds before the end of 2013.
The restructuring of the convertible notes, known as "BPM 2009/2013 - 6.75%," envisages bringing forward the maturity date to Dec. 29, 2011, from June 1, 2013, and lowering the minimum conversion price to 2.71 euros from 6 euros, it said.
Pop Milano shares closed at 0.26 euros on Monday.
On Friday, the lender said it raised 653 million euros in a rights issue, short of an 800 million euro target, although the issue is guaranteed by a pool of banks. [ID:nL5E7MI46F]
Factoring in the convertible note restructuring operation and the capital increase the bank's pro-forma Core Tier 1 at Sept. 30 would have been 8.7 percent, the bank said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Andre Grenon)
