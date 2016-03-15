MILAN, March 15 Small Italian lender Banca Popolare di Bari plans to tap a new state guarantee scheme to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion), two source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The transaction - under which the bank will wrap the loans into securitised bonds - would be the first operation of its kind to benefit from the guarantee scheme set up by the government to help domestic lenders unload impaired debt.

"The bank is planning to sell a bad loans portfolio making use of the state guarantee ... this is the project but it is in early stages" one of the sources said, without adding details.

Real estate group Prelios, consultancy group PwC and investment bank JP Morgan will advise the lender on the deal, the source said.

Banca Popolare di Bari was not immediately available for comment. JP Morgan and PwC declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)