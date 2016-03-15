MILAN, March 15 Small Italian lender Banca
Popolare di Bari plans to tap a new state guarantee scheme to
sell a portfolio of non-performing loans worth up to 1 billion
euros ($1.11 billion), two source close to the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The transaction - under which the bank will wrap the loans
into securitised bonds - would be the first operation of its
kind to benefit from the guarantee scheme set up by the
government to help domestic lenders unload impaired debt.
"The bank is planning to sell a bad loans portfolio making
use of the state guarantee ... this is the project but it is in
early stages" one of the sources said, without adding details.
Real estate group Prelios, consultancy group PwC
and investment bank JP Morgan will advise the lender on the
deal, the source said.
Banca Popolare di Bari was not immediately available for
comment. JP Morgan and PwC declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9005 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)